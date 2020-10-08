-
Strong putting brings Zac Blair an even-par round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zac Blair hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blair finished his round tied for 60th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Harold Varner III is in 5th at 6 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Zac Blair hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zac Blair to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Blair hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blair had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.
