In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Zhang's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Zhang chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Zhang had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Zhang's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.