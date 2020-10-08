In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 6 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Clark chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Clark went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.