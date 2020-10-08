Will Zalatoris hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Will Zalatoris had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Zalatoris at 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Zalatoris hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zalatoris hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.