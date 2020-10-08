Will Gordon hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, James Hahn, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Gordon had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Gordon hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gordon's 179 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Gordon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.