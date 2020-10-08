In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Simpson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Simpson's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.