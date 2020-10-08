-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Webb Simpson lands his 143-yard approach from the rough 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Simpson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Simpson's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.