In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 13th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 121 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.