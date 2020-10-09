Tyler McCumber hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 136th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McCumber hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th McCumber hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McCumber to even for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 3 over for the round.