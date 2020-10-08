-
-
Tyler Duncan putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Tyler Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tyler Duncan to even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.