Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Merritt's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Merritt's 133 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 under for the round.
