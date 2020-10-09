-
Tom Lewis putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lewis finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Tom Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lewis hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lewis hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 4 under for the round.
