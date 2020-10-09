Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 104th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.