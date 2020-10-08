-
Ted Potter, Jr. finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 119th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Potter, Jr. hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
