In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Gooch chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Gooch's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.