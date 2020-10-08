-
Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Im got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Im's 91 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Im hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
