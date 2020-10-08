-
Sung Kang putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Kang finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sung Kang had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kang hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kang hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
