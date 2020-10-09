-
Stewart Cink putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Cink finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Stewart Cink had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Cink chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
