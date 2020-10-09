Spencer Levin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Levin finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Levin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Levin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Levin to even for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Levin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Levin to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Levin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Levin at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Levin had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Levin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Levin's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to even-par for the round.

Levin got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Levin to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Levin missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Levin to 1 over for the round.