Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Harold Varner III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kim's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kim's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Kim hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.