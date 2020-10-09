In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 20th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Garcia hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Garcia's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

Garcia's tee shot went 299 yards to the native area, his second shot went 239 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 17 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.