Sepp Straka delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sepp Straka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Straka finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Harold Varner III; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Straka's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Straka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Straka's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.
