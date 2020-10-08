-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 192 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.