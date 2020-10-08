Sean O'Hair hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, James Hahn, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, O'Hair had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, O'Hair's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, O'Hair chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept O'Hair at 1 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, O'Hair had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th O'Hair hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 4 under for the round.