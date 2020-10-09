-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler rolls in birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scottie Scheffler sinks an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 85th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Scheffler hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.