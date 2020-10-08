-
Scott Stallings putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stallings finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Scott Stallings's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stallings hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
