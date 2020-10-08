Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Piercy had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Piercy's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.