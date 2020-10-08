-
Scott Harrington delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
Scott Harrington’s bunker play leads to birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scott Harrington gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harrington finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Harold Varner III and Austin Cook; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 11th, Scott Harrington's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Harrington hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Harrington had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 6 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Harrington hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 7 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 8 under for the round.
