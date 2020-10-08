In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harrington finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Harold Varner III and Austin Cook; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Scott Harrington's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Harrington hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Harrington had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 6 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Harrington hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 7 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 8 under for the round.