Scott Brown hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round in 144th at 5 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, James Hahn, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brown hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Brown missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Brown to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brown had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

Brown tee shot went 208 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Brown's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Brown chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Brown's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Brown chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.