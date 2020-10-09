-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 133rd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kodaira's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kodaira's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
