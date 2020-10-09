-
Sam Ryder shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ryder hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
Ryder hit his tee shot 315 yards to the fairway bunker on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at 3 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
