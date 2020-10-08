In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Burns's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Burns hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burns had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.