In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Palmer's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Palmer had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

Palmer hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Palmer's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.