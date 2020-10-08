-
Ryan Armour comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Armour finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Ryan Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryan Armour to 1 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Armour had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Armour's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
