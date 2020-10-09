-
Russell Knox shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 95th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the par-4 12th, Knox's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
