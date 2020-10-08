-
-
Russell Henley posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
Russell Henley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Henley finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Russell Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Russell Henley at 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.