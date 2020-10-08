Rory Sabbatini hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Sabbatini missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Sabbatini's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.