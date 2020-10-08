In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Robby Shelton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Harold Varner III is in 5th at 6 under.

Robby Shelton got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Shelton's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Shelton hit his 75 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Shelton's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.