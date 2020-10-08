In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 4th at 7 under with Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, and Brian Stuard; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Oppenheim's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Oppenheim had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Oppenheim hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green 17th, Oppenheim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Oppenheim's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oppenheim had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 6 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 7 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 6 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 7 under for the round.