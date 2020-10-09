In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 30th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Rickie Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Fowler hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Fowler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Fowler hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Fowler hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.