In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Werenski hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Werenski at 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.