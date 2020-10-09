  • Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Richy Werenski drains a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski sinks 15-footer for birdie at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Richy Werenski drains a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.