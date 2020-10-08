In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, James Hahn, and Martin Laird are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Cabrera Bello's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the fringe on the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Cabrera Bello chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Cabrera Bello's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.