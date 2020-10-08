-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Peter Malnati in the first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Peter Malnati hit 12 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Malnati finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Malnati's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.