Paul Casey shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Casey hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Casey hit his 221 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
