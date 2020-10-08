-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Harold Varner III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Kizzire at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kizzire's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
