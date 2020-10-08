Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 133rd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.