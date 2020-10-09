  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 8-under 63 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay lands his 108-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay lands his 108-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.