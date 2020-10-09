In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, and Scott Harrington; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Cantlay's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 62-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cantlay's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 8 under for the round.