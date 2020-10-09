-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 8-under 63 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
October 08, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay lands his 108-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, and Scott Harrington; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Cantlay's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
Cantlay hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 62-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Cantlay's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 6 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 8 under for the round.
