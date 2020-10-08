-
Pat Perez shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
