Nick Watney shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 116th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, James Hahn, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Watney's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watney had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
