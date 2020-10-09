Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Taylor's tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.