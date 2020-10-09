In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Nate Lashley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lashley hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lashley's 153 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lashley at 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 6 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 7 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 8 under for the round.