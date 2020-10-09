-
Nate Lashley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Nate Lashley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lashley hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lashley's 153 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lashley at 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 6 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 7 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 8 under for the round.
